Social Media Squad (Vancouver Island)

One position for the Social Media Squad in central Vancouver Island is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Nanaimo, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the Vancouver Island Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media in Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Duncan, and surrounding areas.

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Black Press TV, and YouTube.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma.

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing.

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and writing and photo samples to:

Ragnar Haagen

Vancouver Island Digital Editor

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Post expires on Friday May 26th, 2017