Social Media Squad (Shuswap)

One position for the Social Media Squad in Shuswap is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is part-time, based in Shuswap, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the Okanagan Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media in Salmon Arm, Sicamous and surrounding areas.

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Black Press TV, and YouTube.

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events.

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline.

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and writing and photo samples to okanagan@bpdigital.ca.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.