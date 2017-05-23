Social Media Squad (Okanagan)

One position for the Social Media Squad in the Okanagan is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is temporary and part-time, based in the Okanagan, working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the Okanagan Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press media in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Salmon Arm, and surrounding areas

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Black Press TV, and YouTube

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and writing and photo samples to okanagan@bpdigital.ca.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Post expires on Wednesday June 7th, 2017