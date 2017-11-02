Shipper /Traffic Coordinator (Langley)

Black Press Group- Langley Times, Langley Advance is looking for a part-time shipper /Traffic Coordinator to work in our Langley warehouse location. This position requires working nightshift, approximately 16 to 22 hours per week.

This position organizes and facilitates the movement of newspapers and other delivery items to our bundle drivers throughout the Langley area.

Applicants must be organized, possess good communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal), interpersonal skills and be fluent in English. Forklift and low-lift power pallet jack certificate would be an asset, but not necessary.

Please forward your resume and hand written covering letter to:

Black Press

Attention: Sherri Hemery

#104-20530 Langley Bypass

Langley, BC V3A 6K8

sherri.hemery@langleytimes.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled