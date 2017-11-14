Shipper/Traffic Coordinator (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News is looking for two part -time Shipper/Traffic Coordinator to work in our Abbotsford warehouse location. This position requires working night-shift, approximately 10 to 16 hours per week.

This position organizes and facilitates the movement of newspapers and other delivery items to our bundle drivers through out the valley.

Applicants must have good organizational, good communication skills (both verbal and non-verbal), interpersonal skills and be fluent in English. Forklift and low-lift power pallet jack certificate would be an assist, but not necessary.

Please forward your resume and hand written covering letter to:

Black Press Group Ltd.

Attention: Kevin Hemery

34375 Gladys Ave.

Abbotsford, B.C., V2S 2H5

Email: kevin.hemery@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled