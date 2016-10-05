Sales & Marketing Professional (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News, one of Canada’s leading community multi-media companies, has an opening for a full-time Sales & Marketing Professional.

This is a career opportunity for a motivated self-starter who thrives in a competitive sales environment. Candidates will be required to meet sales targets while deepening relationships with existing clients through superior customer service and strong sales skills. They will be expected to develop new business, employing extensive prospecting and cold-calling techniques.

The ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment, while adhering to regular deadlines will be important for success.

Candidates considered for the position will be results-oriented, strong communicators and be willing to learn and adapt in an ever-changing business environment. Previous sales success is required. A car, smart phone and valid driver’s licence are required.

We offer a great working environment with a competitive base salary, commission plan and strong bene t package.

Black Press is Canada’s leading private independent newspaper/media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in Canada and the U.S. and has extensive digital and printing operations.

Please email your resume with cover letter to:

Don Barbeau

Advertising Manager

e-mail: donb@abbynews.com

The interest of all applicants is appreciated, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday January 6th, 2017