Senior Community Media Sales Consultant (Maple Ridge)

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News has an exciting professional opportunity for a Senior Community Media Sales Consultant that will be focused on print and digital sales.

The successful candidate will be comfortable with both digital and print media and will be responsible for selling all platforms, run of site, SOE, programmatic, websites, print campaigns and special sections within our paper. This individual will be a relationship builder and will have experience dealing with people, as they will be reaching out and finding local marketing solutions for business owners for both digital and print platforms.

The News is an award winning community news organization that offers a tremendous place to work and grow your career.

Qualifications

Strong Communication & people skills, a motivated self starter

Ability to thrive in a fast paced, competitive environment

Works well within a team atmosphere

Mac computer experience and mobile skills

Organized and deadline driven

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service experience

Willingness to learn, take direction and build your business

Goal oriented and able to work independently

3-5 years minimum related experience

The News is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California, and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter by 5pm to:

Lisa Prophet – Publisher

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows News

22611 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge BC

or email to publisher@mapleridgenews.com

Post expires on Friday June 16th, 2017