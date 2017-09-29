Sales Manager (Langley)

The Langley Advance has an opening for an experienced Sales Manager. The ideal candidate will have a successful track record leading a sales team to success in a competitive media environment.

The Sales Manager is responsible for the development and management of our advertising sales team. Responsibilities focus on revenue generation; developing and maintaining new and existing business for both digital and print products.

The successful candidate will be a strong communicator, well organized, a strong problem solver with exceptional communication skills, self motivated and enjoy working in a fast paced environment.

The Langley Advance is an award winning community newspaper. We are part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 100 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with a cover letter to:

Lisa Farquharson

lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca

Langley AdvanceSuite

112 – 6375 202 St. Langley, BC, V2Y 1N1

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only selected candidates will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.