Saddle Stitcher Operator (Edmonton)

Central Web Edmonton has an opening for a Saddle Stitcher Operator. We are a busy web printing company and preference will be given to those with experience.

Shifts are 12 hours, 4:30pm – 4:30am Tuesday through Thursday with shift premiums.

We offer competitive compensation, a team environment, and excellent benefits and pension packages.

References are required.

Central Web Edmonton is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Interested applicants should drop off, or email their resume to:

CentralWeb

16940 – 110 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta

Email: ctschabold@centralweb.ca

We thank all those who are interested in this position, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

No phone calls please.

Post expires on Friday August 4th, 2017