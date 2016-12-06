Reporter (Courtenay)

The Comox Valley Record has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter.

The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of newspaper and new media, as well as strong reporting, editing and pagination skills. The ideal candidate will be familiar with InDesign, CP style, well-versed in social media, a self-starter with a natural inclination to be first with the news. They will be responsible for newspaper page design and content creation.

The Comox Valley Record is an award- winning newspaper that has been publishing in the heart of the Comox Valley for over 30 years. We are part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 100 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C, Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Please send your resume and with cover letter by December 22, 2016.

Terry Farrell,

editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Comox Valley Record

765 McPhee Ave.

Courtenay, B.C. V9N 2Z7

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only selected candidates will be contacted.

No phone calls please.

To learn more about Black Press see blackpress.ca

Post expires on Thursday January 5th, 2017