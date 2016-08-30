Regional Digital Account Executive (Okanagan)

A position for a digital account executive in the Okanagan region is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest independent community news media company. Serving more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is full-time, based in Kelowna, working in concert with the Black Press newspapers and websites in the region.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Build online sales in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Salmon Arm, and surrounding areas

• Deliver innovative digital solutions to businesses within the region

• Develop and deliver presentations to clients, help guide the design, implementation and management of advertising campaigns.

• Present programmatic, mobile, sponsored content, to prospective clients

• Meet and exceed regional sales targets

• Work with newspaper teams within the region

QUALIFICATIONS:

• 3-5 years experience in digital sales and marketing

• Demonstrate previous sales success

• Management experience and team leadership is a key asset

• Key skills include leadership, communication, organization

• Ability to build strong relationships with clients and provide exceptional customer service

• Must possess valid driver’s licence and daily access to a reliable vehicle

• Excellence in written and oral proposals

• Strong knowledge of Okanagan businesses

• Reliable self-starter

Excellent remuneration and benefit package to the right candidate.

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter to Andrew Franklin, B.C. Digital Director, at: digitaldirector@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Post expires on Friday January 6th, 2017