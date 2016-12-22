QA Developer  (Victoria)

Used.ca has an immediate opening for a QA Developer

QA Developer Department: Development

Reports to: Head of Development

Summary:

The QA Developer is a cross-functional role which will suit a software developer with an interest in taking on all aspects of quality management. Quality management is no longer just about writing test plans and running manual tests. Quality management now extends to coding tests for newly developed functionality, building frameworks to automate UI, API and server tests, as well as creating scripts to provision servers and to release software into multiple environments in physical data centers and virtualized hosts.

Prime responsibilities:

– Participate fully in the activities of a Scrum-centric development team – Work with the development team to write testable acceptance criteria for mobile and web based software – Create test strategies using a common-sense mix of manual test plans and automated test tools – Create and maintain automated test code and scripts – Test new and changed software, verifying functionality and logging issues when found – Document manual and automated test plans and related code and scripts – Review software documentation, help and support materials for accuracy – Investigate customer problems referred by support staff in the company – Work with the development team to automate the release management process

Success criteria:

– Ability to be a true team member and contribute to the team’s success – The technical aptitude and training to understand native mobile apps and web-based systems – Champion the Scrum process including the creation of testable acceptance criteria – Become an expert on the company’s offerings and understand the customer experience – Put the customer experience at the centre of all quality initiatives – Ability to create and follow detailed test strategies – Ability to write code for automated tests when needed and execute manual test plans when needed – Work well under the leadership of the head of development and other senior staff – The initiative to bring modern quality management practices into the team – Ability to remain friendly and positive under pressure – Support other divisions in their understanding of our software

Qualifications:

– B.Sc. or Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Systems Technology or equivalent – Ability to write working code and scripts to support automated tests and deployment – Ability to write clear and useful test plans – Ability to diligently perform manual tests as needed – Experience with CI Automation tools such as Jenkins, JUnit, and Selenium

Great to have:

– Experience as an embedded QA member in a Scrum-based development team – Experience with Automation – Experience with a variety of dynamic/scripting languages – Experience with JIRA Agile or equivalent tools – Experience with Unix/Linux systems along with Docker, NGINX, Apache and Gunicorn – Experience with automated provisioning systems like Chef or Puppet – Experience with creating, using and managing Amazon Web Services – Experience with virtualization in general

Please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca by Friday, January 30. Use the subject: Used.ca QA Developer in your email.

Post expires on Monday January 30th, 2017