PUBLISHER|EDITOR (Port Hardy)

The North Island Gazette is seeking a Publisher|Editor.

The candidate will be in charge of the day to day operations of the North Island Gazette, editorial coverage and layout of the paper. Journalistic experience and knowledge of CP style and page layout using InDesign is a must. The candidate will have the ability to build relationships with the community, clients and their staff.

Black Press Community News Media is an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites

in BC, Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Candidates interested in this position should send a covering letter and resume to:

Please email your resume to:

Dave Hamilton, Group Publisher

North Island Division

dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Friday January 13th, 2017