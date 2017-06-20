Publisher (Campbell River)

The Campbell River Mirror is looking for someone to lead our award-winning team. We’re looking for a Publisher with leadership experience in Print, Digital and Community Media.

Campbell River named one of the top five quality of life destinations in North America by Foreign Direct Investment Magazine, Campbell River offers a balanced lifestyle surrounded by nature. With the waters of Discovery Passage at our shoreline and majestic mountains as a backdrop, Campbell River is located at the 50th parallel on the east coast of northern Vancouver Island and is the 3rd largest city on Vancouver Island, with an urban service centre and hub community for approximately 60,000 people living and working in the region.

Campbell River’s natural beauty and community amenities offer an unparalleled lifestyle creates a thriving central hub of the northern Vancouver Island and central coast region, Campbell River offers everything from eco-adventures and internationally renowned salmon fishing to skiing at Mount Washington, safe streets to cultural treasures, fine dining to golfing, boutique shopping to advanced educational opportunities, community festivals to parks and trails for all ages and abilities, Campbell River has it all!



KEY COMPETENCIES INCLUDE THE ABILITY TO

Achieve revenue and profit targets for both Print and Digital

Report regularly on progress towards budgets and target achievement

Guide and direct all functions, operations, facilities and services through the appropriate managers to efficiently and profitably create a product for the community, and protect and improve the well-being of staff

Use knowledge of the market and competitors to identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators

Develop new sources of revenue opportunities and work closely with the advertising departments to establish ad plans

Provide the lead for audience development in terms of producing excellent editorial products in both print and online

Set standards of performance for all personnel and monitor their progress

Represent the paper at social and client functions when it is appropriate to do so

Manage all expenses and wages

If you want to join our team send your resume, portfolio and references to:

The Group Publisher, North Island

104 – 250 Dogwood St., Campbell River, B.C. V9W 2X9

Email: dave.hamilton@blackpress.ca

We offer a salary commensurate with experience and a competitive benefit package.

The Campbell River Mirror is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Post expires on Friday July 7th, 2017