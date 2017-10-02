Collators and Inserters (Vernon)

Vernon Press is hiring Collators and Inserters for their continually expanding collating department. Duties include hand collating, straightening papers and pocket feeders on Alphaliner Machine.

This is a general labour position that requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

This is a permanent part time position with hours ranging from 30-40 per week at $11.35/hr with shifts start at varying times. Competitive compensation and benefits package.

Afternoon and evening shifts are required and you must be available to work Saturdays.

Please submit your resume in person, Monday to Friday, between 8 am and 3 pm to:

Vernon Press

c/o Sharon Bain

4407 – 25th Avenue

Vernon, BC V1T 1P5

(Side Door of the Vernon Morning Star building)

Email: sharonb@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled