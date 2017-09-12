Production Worker (Ladysmith)

Ladysmith Press is hiring Production Workers for their continually expanding collating department.

This is a general labour position that requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

This is a part time position with hours ranging from 8 – 16 per week at $11.42/hr.

Afternoon and evening shifts are required and you must be available to work Wednesdays.

Profit sharing and advancement opportunities available.

Please submit your resume in person, Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 5 pm to:

Ladysmith Press, 940 Oyster Bay Drive, Ladysmith

or by mail to:

Ladysmith Press

PO Box 400

Ladysmith, BC

V9G 1A3

No phone calls please.

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.