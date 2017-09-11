Press Flypacker (Delta)

Black Press is looking for a part time Flypacker for night shift, and possibly days on some weeks, at our Vantage Way Press Centre in Delta.

Hours are approximately 7pm to 4 am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The position requires the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, with frequent lifting up to 10 kg.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package

Please email your application to garrybuller@blackpress.ca; no phone calls please

We would like to thank in advance all who apply, however only those chosen for an interview will be contacted

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.