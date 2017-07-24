Press Helper/ Flypacker (Delta)

Black Press has an excellent opportunity for a part time Press Helper at our Vantage Way Press facility in Delta. The successful individual will be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs and will be responsible for stacking papers on skids and cleaning the press area. This position requires people to be available for either the night or day shift. A positive attitude and the ability to work in a team environment is a must.

Starting wage is $14.31 and the top level is $19.31.

Please send your resume to foreman: garry.buller@blackpress.ca.

Post expires on Friday August 18th, 2017