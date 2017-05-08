Office Administrative and Sales Support (Victoria)

Black Press Community News Media is seeking an individual with a professional work ethic who has superior time management, organizational and communication skills for a full time Office Administrative and Sales Support position.
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Accounts Receivable Inquiries/Customer Relations
- Accounts Receivable Adjustments
- Advertising Order Entry for community newspapers and magazines.
- Account Set Up including credit applications
- Accounts payable coding
- Office administration
Qualifications:
- Must be computer literate, proficient in using Microsoft Word and Excel
- Comfortable with learning other software programs that are utilized in daily operations including PC and Mac based platforms
- Data Entry Experience
- Accounts Receivable Experience
- Strong ability to work under pressure and meet strict deadlines
- Ability to multi task with attention to detail
- Ability to assess situation and problem solve
- Excellent customer relations and communications skills are a must!
This is a full time position. The successful candidate must be available to work flexible hours. Position offers competitive salary and benefit package.
Training to begin as soon as possible.
Applicants should send their resume to:
Penny Sakamoto, Group Publisher
psakamoto@blackpress.ca
Victoria News, 818 Broughton Street Victoria, BC V8W 1E4
Those considered for an interview will be contacted.
Post expires on Saturday May 20th, 2017