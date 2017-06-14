National Sales Advisor (Langley)

Are you confident enough to develop business conversations? Black Press publishes the Surrey Leader, Langley Times and Peace Arch News along with 150 other publications.

We will develop individuals with an ambition to succeed whether they have deep post-secondary credentials or not. This is an exceptional opportunity if you are adept at making successful calls and highly rewarding to those that maintain the required pace.

We have an immediate opening for a Sales Consultant on our Digital team representing our highly successful online recruitment platform LocalWorkBC.ca in over 85 BC print publications.

Primary Focus:

Contact prospective business clients via phone and email

Develop trustworthy and informative relationships

Maintain a strong volume of calls with the assistance of our CRM system

Qualifications:

Strong telephone skills

Creative mindset

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Basic computer skills

Strong command of English, both verbal and written

It is also an asset if you have a good knowledge of BC communities.

This is a full time position based in Langley, BC. Black Press offers competitive compensation, a team environment, benefits and opportunity for career advancement.

Please forward your resume with a brief note on why you are a great candidate to:

Kristy O’Connor, Digital Sales Manager

koconnor@bpdigital.ca

Post expires on Friday June 30th, 2017