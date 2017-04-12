National Account Manager (Surrey)

Black Press is hiring for a new member of the National Sales team. As a National Account Manager you will report to the VP of National Sales and work collaboratively to seek new business and develop existing accounts.

Success in the position requires extensive sales and customer relations experience with a proven track record as a dynamic achiever. You must demonstrate an ability to communicate effectively in many forms and have excellent presentation skills. Knowledge of marketing, research, and advertising in print and online are essential as well as literacy in standard computer programs and PowerPoint.

Minimum Requirements:

5 years driving advertising sales and proven results

Current knowledge of advertising trends in relation to national accounts and consumer habits

You are passionate about maintaining open communication within the organization

You enjoy the thrill of sales and are able to negotiate on all levels and provide innovative solutions to customers

You are a self-starter and a critical thinker with the ability to work well under deadline pressure

You are willing to travel and are resourceful in connecting with decision-makers

BS, BA, or MBA in Business / Marketing is GREAT. Equivalent real world experience and proven success is BETTER.

Black Press is Canada’s leading private independent newspaper company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in Canada, Washington State, Hawaii, California and Ohio and has extensive digital and printing operations.

Those interested should submit a resume as well as a cover letter outlining any relevant experience to Sue Borthwick: sueb@blackpress.ca

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews

Post expires on Friday May 5th, 2017