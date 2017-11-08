Multi-Media Reporter (Penticton)

The Penticton Western News, an award-winning twice a week publication serving more than 23,000 homes, has an opening for a full-time reporter to join our newsroom and be a part of the Okanagan’s biggest news team.

The position requires a dynamic reporter that can write on a variety of beats and generate original story ideas.

A reporter with excellent skills in social media, photography and video are an asset. Candidates must be willing to work various shifts, including evenings and weekends.

The successful applicant for this position will be a key contributor to the print and online product. This person will also understand how to adhere to deadlines and be comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Qualifications

A diploma / degree in journalism, and / or related experience.

Knowledge of basic video editing software is preferred. A strong understanding of the urgency of online news and demonstrated ability of covering breaking news.

A valid driver’s licence and reliable car are required.

The Penticton Western News is part of Black Press, an independent and international newspaper company, with more than 160 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Only those considered for the position will be contacted for an interview. Candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and links or samples of writing, video and photography to:

Kristi Patton

Penticton Western news

2250 Camrose St.

Penticton, B.C.

V2A 8R1, Canada

Applications will be accepted until position is filled