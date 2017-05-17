Multimedia Journalist (Stettler)

The Stettler Independent has an immediate opening for a full-time, multimedia journalist to join our award winning team.

We’re looking for a full-time reporter with experience in print, digital and photojournalism for our fast-paced environment.

The successful candidate is:

a self-starter who is well-versed in social media

naturally inclined to be first with the news

familiar with CP style

comfortable in a digital-first environment

The Stettler Independent offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Stettler Independent is part of Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in Alberta, BC, Yukon,Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Moush Sara John

Editor, Stettler Independent

editor@stettlerindependent.com

Post expires on Wednesday May 31st, 2017