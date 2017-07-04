Multimedia Journalist (Red Deer)

The Red Deer Advocate has an immediate opening for an experienced multimedia journalist. The Red Deer Advocate is part of the Black Press group, Canada’s leading private independent newspaper/media company. Black Press operates more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in Canada and the U.S. and has extensive digital and printing operations.
Qualifications
- Well-versed in social media, a self-starter with a natural inclination to be first with the news.
- Have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing.
- Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.
- Have a strong understanding of SEO
- Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing story ideas
- Possess an attention to detail as well as the ability to work under pressure in a deadline-driven, goal-oriented environment.
The Red Deer Advocate offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter stating you found this job on Jeff Gaulin’s Job Board, resume and samples to:
Crystal Rhyno, Managing Editor
Red Deer Advocate
2950 Bremner Avenue
Red Deer , Alberta
T4R 1M9 ,
E-mail: crhyno@reddeeradvocate.com
REF#: JG27662
Location: Red Deer, Alberta
Post expires on Wednesday August 2nd, 2017