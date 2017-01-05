Multimedia Journalist (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an immediate opening for a full-time, permanent reporter/photographer. Reporting to the editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to:

– Adhere to deadlines.

– Write concise, accurate, balanced copy and adhere to Canadian Press style guidelines.

– Take sharp, well-formatted photos that can add to our award-winning record of outstanding presentation and design. Familiarity with video production is an asset.

– Take direction while also contributing original story ideas.

– Produce consistent, attractive pages using In Design and Photoshop while following The NEWS’ style guidelines.

– Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

– Be adept at working with social media and loading websites with content, including video.

Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The NEWS offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News is one of BC’s Best Newspapers, the recipient of Gold for Best Community Newspaper in 2010 and Silver in 2011 by the BCYCNA, it is the paper of record in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested?

Send your resume and samples of your work, by Friday January 27th to:

John Harding, Editor

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

#4 – 154 Middleton Avenue, Parksville, B.C., V9P 2H2

or e-mail: editor@pqbnews.com

Post expires on Thursday January 19th, 2017