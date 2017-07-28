Multimedia Editor (Sylvan Lake)

The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo have an immediate opening for a Multimedia Editor to join our award-winning team.

The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.

This role encompasses the overall contribution, management, organization and online presentation of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos for the papers’ digital products on a daily basis, along with our weekly print editions.

Additional responsibilities of this role include:

Setting the daily and weekly agendas for the editorial department – assigning stories, event coverage,

video and photo opportunities;

Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;

Editing local news, columns and letters to the editor;

Writing editorials and columns for the paper’s opinion section.

Qualifications:

Journalism degree or diploma;

Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;

Organizational and time management skills;

Experience leading an editorial department is preferred;

Driver’s license and vehicle.

The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and strong benefits package. Interested candidates should send resumé, writing samples and cover letter to:

Alanna Wilson

Publisher, Sylvan Lake News

and Eckville Echo

publisher@sylvanlakenews.com

Post expires on Friday August 18th, 2017