Multimedia Editor (Sylvan Lake)

The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo have an immediate opening for a Multimedia Editor to join our award-winning team.
The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.
This role encompasses the overall contribution, management, organization and online presentation of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos for the papers’ digital products on a daily basis, along with our weekly print editions.
Additional responsibilities of this role include:
- Setting the daily and weekly agendas for the editorial department – assigning stories, event coverage,
video and photo opportunities;
- Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;
- Editing local news, columns and letters to the editor;
- Writing editorials and columns for the paper’s opinion section.
Qualifications:
- Journalism degree or diploma;
- Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;
- Organizational and time management skills;
- Experience leading an editorial department is preferred;
- Driver’s license and vehicle.
The Sylvan Lake News and Eckville Echo offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and strong benefits package. Interested candidates should send resumé, writing samples and cover letter to:
Alanna Wilson
Publisher, Sylvan Lake News
and Eckville Echo
publisher@sylvanlakenews.com
Post expires on Friday August 18th, 2017