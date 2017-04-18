Multi Media Reporter (Sylvan Lake)

The Sylvan Lake News has an opening for a full-time multi media reporter.

The successful candidate will have:

Excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must. Broadcast journalism is an asset.

A demonstrated ability to cover breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

A good understanding of SEO and how to apply it.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Candidates should have their own cell phone, digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s license. We offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Sylvan Lake News is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in Alberta, B.C., Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested? Send your resume, cover letter and samples of your work to:

Samuel Macdonald, Editor

Sylvan Lake News

#103-5020 50A Street

Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1R2

samuel.macdonald@sylvanlakenews.com

Post expires on Tuesday May 2nd, 2017