Multi-Media Marketing Consultant (Abbotsford)

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a company with a long and successful history in Abbotsford? The future is bright as we continue to grow our digital and print marketing solutions at the Abbotsford News. We have an immediate opening for a Multi-Media Marketing Consultant and are looking for an enthusiastic, high-energy and goal-oriented team member.

The successful candidate will be responsible for selling digital and print marketing platforms. You are relationship oriented and understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a deadline driven environment. You will be able to meet sales goals by deepening relationships with existing clients while developing new business using prospecting and cold calling techniques. Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry. You will have the ability to learn new products and services and implement the sales techniques to take them to market.

Qualifications:

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Organized and comfortable working under deadline.

Goal-oriented and able to work independently.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment.

Willingness to learn, take direction and build your client portfolio.

Advertising, marketing, retail sales or service is an asset.

A vehicle and valid drivers licence is required. Located in Abbotsford, the position offers a competitive base salary, automotive and cell phone allowance and commission plan.

The Abbotsford News is part of Black Press, Canada’s leading private independent media company with operations in Canada and the U.S.

If you’re interested in this position and have more questions, call 604-851-4538 or send your resume with cover letter to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.