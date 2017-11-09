Multi-Media Marketing Consultant (100 Mile Free Press)

Are you looking for a new challenge and want to be part of a team that makes a difference?

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for an enthusiastic, goal-oriented and passionate go-getter to take our print and digital solutions to market.

You are relationship oriented and understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a deadline driven environment. Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry. You must be comfortable and confident speaking to businesses on the phone and in person. Experience in sales or marketing would be considered a strong asset.

This is a part-time position and we offer a base salary, commission, car allowance and benefits.

The 100 Mile Free Press publishes once per week in print and along with our website, we are the leading source for local residents to learn about the community. We offer a small, team-oriented environment with the support and resources of a large industry leader.

Black Press Community News Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Please email your cover letter and resume to publisher@100milefreepress.net.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled