Multi Media Journalist (Williams Lake)

The Williams Lake Tribune has an opening for a full-time, permanent position for a multimedia journalist with a focus on a full range of community features, arts and entertainment and hard news.

This is a dynamic position with far-ranging opportunity for growth for a reporter with a keen sense of adventure looking for a diverse community and region to cover.

The Cariboo Chilcotin is home to ranchers, loggers, First Nations and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as professionals, athletes and artists.

The successful applicant to join our editorial team, which includes the editor and two other reporters, will play a key role in contributing to our website, bi-weekly print product and robust social media interaction with our viewers. Advanced video, social media and photography skills will be key attributes, along with working knowledge of Indesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

We are looking for an independent thinker who can work within deadlines, but who will also enjoy a team environment where we support one another to achieve goals.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent writing ability with skills in social media, photography and video shooting. Broadcast journalism is a key asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from backstage at the theatre to behind the chutes at the rodeo grounds.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with evening and weekend schedules shared between the editorial team. Candidates should have their own cell phone, digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer a competitive remuneration plan and a strong benefits package.

The Williams Lake Tribune is the paper of record in our community and is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and samples of work to:

Andrew Holota

Editorial Director

Black Press Media Operations

aholota@blackpress.ca

Candidates should cc their applications to:

Angie Mindus, Editor editor@wltribune.com

and Lorie Williston, President Northern Division lwilliston@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.