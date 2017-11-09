Multi Media Journalist (Salmon Arm)

The Salmon Arm Observer/Shuswap Market News, which publish two editions per week, has an opening for a full-time Multi Media Journalist to join our newsroom and be a part of the Okanagan-Shuswap’s biggest news team.

The position requires a dynamic reporter that can write on a variety of beats and generate original story ideas. An emphasis on sports reporting will also be an asset.

A reporter with excellent skills in social media, photography and video are a critical component of the job. Candidates must be willing to work various shifts, including evenings. Weekend work will be a job requirement for this position.

The successful applicant for this position will be a key contributor to the print and online product. This person will also understand how to adhere to deadlines and be comfortable in a fast-paced environment.

Qualifications

A diploma / degree in journalism, and / or related experience.

Knowledge of social media platforms, and basic video shooting and editing is preferred. A strong understanding of the urgency of online news and demonstrated ability of covering breaking news.

A valid driver’s licence and reliable car are required.

The Salmon Arm Observer is part of Black Press, an independent and international newspaper company, with more than 160 community, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

Only those considered for the position will be contacted for an interview. Candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and links or samples of writing, video and photography to:

Tracy Hughes, Editor

Salmon Arm Observer, Shuswap Market News, Eagle Valley News

250-832-2131

171 Shuswap Street,

Salmon Arm, BC

V1E 4N7

email: newsroom@saobserver.net

www.saobserver.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled