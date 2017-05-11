Multi Media Journalist (Red Deer)

The Red Deer Advocate has an immediate opening for an experienced part-time, permanent multi media journalist.

The Red Deer Advocate is part of the Black Press group, Canada’s leading private independent newspaper/media company. Black Press operates more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers in Canada and the U.S. and has extensive digital and printing operations.

The successful candidate will:

Familiar with CP style, well-versed in social media, a self-starter with a natural inclination to be first with the news.

Have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Have a good understanding of SEO.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing story ideas.

This position is for 22.5 hours a week. The Red Deer Advocate offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Crystal Rhyno

Advocate Managing Editor

2950 Bremner Avenue

Red Deer, Alberta, T4R 1M9

crhyno@reddeeradvocate.com

Post expires on Friday June 30th, 2017