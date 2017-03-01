Multi Media Journalist (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an opening for a full-time, permanent multi media Journalist.

Reporting to the editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to:

You have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

You have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

A good understanding of SEO and how to apply it will be an asset.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Produce consistent, attractive pages using InDesign and Photoshop.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

This position is for 37.5 hours a week. Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The NEWS offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The NEWS is the recipient of Awards of General Excellence by both the BCYNA and CCNA. It is the paper of record in Parksville Qualicum Beach and is owned by BlackPress Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested? Send your resume and samples of your work to:

J R Rardon, Editor

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

e-mail: editor@pqbnews.com

Post expires on Friday April 14th, 2017