Multi Media Journalist (Oak Bay)

The Oak Bay News has an opening for a full-time, permanent Multi Media Journalist.

Reporting to the editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will:

have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Have a good understanding of SEO and how to apply it will be an asset.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Produce consistent, attractive pages using InDesign and Photoshop.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

This position is for 37.5 hours a week. Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The Oak Bay News offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Oak Bay News is the recipient of numerous awards. It is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Janet Gairdner, Publisher

Oak Bay News

207A-2187 Oak Bay Ave.

V8R 1G1

Or email: jgairdner@blackpress.ca

Thank you for your interest. Those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.