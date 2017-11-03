Multi-media Journalist (Nelson)

The Nelson Star, a lively and award-winning newspaper at the heart of the West Kootenay region, is looking for a journalist to help us produce dynamic and creative content for our print, web and social media platforms.

We are looking for a combination of education and experience in writing, reporting, photography and video skills. Experience with InDesign is also an asset.

The journalist must be a self-starter comfortable reporting news, features and some sports. We require a team player who can work in a cooperative environment and adheres to the highest journalistic standards.

We offer a competitive salary and bene­ t package based on experience. You must also have a valid driver’s licence and a dependable vehicle. This is a permanent, full-time position.

Nelson has been called “one of North America’s great mountain towns.” The laid-back vibe, spectacular setting, and access to a full range of cultural and outdoor activities make Nelson a great place to live.

Black Press community news media is an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and references to:

Bill Metcalfe

Editor, Nelson Star, 91-B Baker Street

Nelson, BC, V1L 4G8

Or e-mail: editor@nelsonstar.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled