Multi-Media Journalist (Nakusp)

The Arrow Lakes News has an immediate opening for a full-time, permanent multi-media journalist.

Reporting to the regional editor, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Have a good understanding of SEO and how to apply it will be an asset.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

This position is for 37.5 hours a week. Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The Arrow Lakes News offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Arrow Lakes News is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

John White,

Regional Editor for West Kootenay

Unit A 1810 8th Avenue, Castlegar, B.C. V1N 2y2

Or email: john.white@castlegarnews.com

Thank you for your interest. Those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday July 7th, 2017