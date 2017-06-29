Multi Media Journalist (Lacombe)

The Lacombe Express has an opening for a full-time, permanent multi media reporter. Reporting to the publisher, the successful candidate will provide top-quality work on a range of news and feature stories covering a variety of beats.

The successful candidate will:

Have excellent skills in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing. Regular video production is a must. Broadcast journalism is an asset.

Have a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

Have a good understanding of SEO and how to apply it will be an asset.

Adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings, from the council chambers to the theatre to ball field.

This position is for 40 hours a week. Candidates should have their own cell phone, digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Lacombe Express is the paper of record and is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and samples of unedited work to:

Tracey Scheveers

publisher@lacombeexpress.com

Post expires on Friday July 21st, 2017