Multi Media Journalist (Fernie)

The Free Press, a Black Press weekly publication in beautiful Fernie, B.C. is seeking an exceptional, full-time journalist/ photographer to join our editorial team.

We are seeking a candidate who will find and capture compelling stories and features and who will thrive in a deadline-driven environment to produce stories for our newspaper and online products. The successful candidate will be able to write stories, take photos and assist with online and social media responsibilities.

Qualifications:

Experience with InDesign an asset;

Superior writing skills;

Ability to write on a variety of topics, including local government, arts and sports;

Proficiency in photography;

Experience in posting content to the Internet;

Ability to adapt to emerging trends in multimedia reporting, including social networking.

Applicants must own a reliable vehicle and have their own camera. This position will require the applicant to work evenings and weekends.

Resumes with cover letter should be forwarded to:

Eric Lawson

Group Publisher

Email: eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

No phone calls please

Post expires on Friday August 11th, 2017