Multi Media Journalist (100 Mile)

The 100 Mile Free Press is looking for a new Multi Media Journalist (or at least new to us). You’ll be joining a hungry newsroom (seriously there’s always food here) that’s continuously striving for outstanding reporting and open to creative and ambitious ideas.

Despite being the primary sports reporter, covering everything from KIJHL Junior B hockey to the Annual Redneck Olympics and Outhouse Races, this will only comprise a small part of your weekly stories, which will include news, entertainment, community and more.

While we are a weekly paper, we have a strong and rapidly growing digital presence. As such, you’ll be expected to provide live updates, produce video and live-stream important events. Our coverage serves communities from Lac la Hache to Clinton and Canim Lake to the Interlakes area.

The South Cariboo is a popular destination with an abundance of lakes, perfect for water-sports, including boating, fishing and swimming. In the winter, you’ll be able to go skiing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and more.

Qualifications/requirements:

You have a degree in journalism or equivalent experience.

You have strong and demonstrated writing skills.

You thrive under pressure and can cover breaking news.

You have proficient digital skills, including photography, videography, photo and video editing and social media and a willingness to learn other skills as required.

You can stick to deadlines, can take direction and bring in original story ideas.

You’re comfortable doing interviews in all settings, including on camera.

You’re a team player.

This position is based on 40 hours a week, with evening and weekend schedules shared between the editorial team. Candidates should have their own cell phone, digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. We offer a competitive remuneration plan and a strong benefits package.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and a cover letter to:

Martina Dopf

Publisher 100 Mile Free Press

publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.