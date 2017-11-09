Multi-Media Editor (Nelson) 

The Nelson Star, a lively and award-winning newspaper in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, is looking for an energetic editor to lead our newsroom.

The Nelson Star is the leading news source for Nelson and surrounding areas. We are looking for a combination of education and experience in writing, photography and video skills, editing, and leading a creative team to produce outstanding content across all platforms – print, digital, and social media.

The editor will be a self-starter with a passion for leadership in all aspects of community journalism, whether it be local news, features or sports. The successful candidate will be digitally savvy and have proven competence in utilizing digital and social media platforms to build readership.

We offer a competitive salary based on experience. This is a permanent, full-time position.

Nelson has been called “one of North America’s great mountain towns.” The laid-back vibe, spectacular setting, and access to a full range of cultural and outdoor activities make Nelson a great place to live.

Black Press Community Media is an independent, international media group with more than 190 community, daily, and urban publications, 14 press facilities, and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii, and Ohio.

Send your resume and references to:

Eric Lawson

Group Publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary

c/o The Nelson Star

91-B Baker Street, Nelson, BC

V1L 4G8

or via email at eric.lawson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled