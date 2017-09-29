Multi-Media Editor (Hope)

The Hope Standard has an immediate opening for a permanent, full-time editor.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to explore life in a beautiful Fraser Valley community while gaining experience as an editor, this is the position for you.

We are looking for a community-minded individual with a daily focus toward community news and event coverage, who takes the initiative and works well under deadline pressures. You will be highly organized and self-motivated. You will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically suited for digital and print platforms.

The successful applicant will be a key contributor to our websites and social media engagement. Advanced video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), and a strong understanding of how to tailor online content accordingly.

Additional responsibilities of this role include:

Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting video and photos;

Growing digital and print audiences utilizing online strategies;

Editing contributed columns and letters to the editor;

Writing editorials and opinion columns;

Planning and paginating weekly print publication;

Build new and maintain existing community relationships.

Qualifications:

Journalism degree or diploma including training in broadcast media;

Strong writing skills; familiarity with CP style;

Knowledge of Photoshop, iMovie and in Design

Organizational and time management skills;

Driver’s licence and vehicle.

The Standard is a longtime, award-winning weekly newspaper, offering a great multi-media environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefit package.

Please submit your resume, cover letter and relevant samples to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.