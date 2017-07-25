Multi-Media Editor Golden)

Multi-Media Editor

The Golden Star has an opening for a full-time, permanent position as an Editor of our weekly publication.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to explore life in a growing mountain community while gaining experience as an editor, this is the position for you.

We are looking for a team player who isn’t afraid to take initiative and works well under deadline pressures. You will be organized and self-motivated. You will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically suited for both digital and print platforms.

The successful applicant will be a key contributor to our websites and social media engagement. Advanced video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), and a strong understanding of how to tailor online content accordingly.

You will have a diploma/degree in journalism, including training in broadcast media and be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from the council chambers to the theatre to the ball field. Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience, broadcast and/or print. Knowledge of basic Photoshop and iMovie and inDesign are valuable assets.

Candidates need to have a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence. The Golden Star offers a great digital media environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefit package.

Please submit your resume to:

Michele LaPointe, Publisher

The Golden Star

413A 9th Ave. N

Golden, B.C. V0A 1H0

Email: publisher@thegoldenstar.net

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Wednesday August 9th, 2017