Multi Media Community Reporter (Smithers)

The award-winning Interior News has an opportunity for a full-time Multi Media community reporter, perfect for anyone looking for direct access to a mountain town lifestyle that offers mountain biking, skiing, snow boarding, fishing, hunting and so much more.
We are looking for a talented individual, who is able to understand the challenges and rewards in a small community newspaper while meeting daily and weekly deadlines.
Responsibilities will include story and photo assignments as required for the community newspaper as well as various special sections in addition to maintaining content on the web and social media sites.
Qualifications:
- Strong work ethic, reporting skills and sound news judgement
- Digital SLR a must
- Strong photo and web skills are an asset.
- Knowledge of InDesign and GPS NewsEngin an asset
- You must have a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.
- Preference given to those with a journalism background.
Black Press is Canada’s largest independent print media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.To be considered for this position, please send your cover letter and resume, complete with work-related references, to:
Grant Harris, Publisher
Box 2560
Smithers,
B.C. V0J 2N0
Email: publisher@interior-news.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.