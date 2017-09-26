Multi Media Community Reporter (Smithers)

The award-winning Interior News has an opportunity for a full-time Multi Media community reporter, perfect for anyone looking for direct access to a mountain town lifestyle that offers mountain biking, skiing, snow boarding, fishing, hunting and so much more.

We are looking for a talented individual, who is able to understand the challenges and rewards in a small community newspaper while meeting daily and weekly deadlines.

Responsibilities will include story and photo assignments as required for the community newspaper as well as various special sections in addition to maintaining content on the web and social media sites.

Qualifications:

Strong work ethic, reporting skills and sound news judgement

Digital SLR a must

Strong photo and web skills are an asset.

Knowledge of InDesign and GPS NewsEngin an asset

You must have a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Preference given to those with a journalism background.

Black Press is Canada’s largest independent print media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.To be considered for this position, please send your cover letter and resume, complete with work-related references, to:

Grant Harris, Publisher

Box 2560

Smithers,

B.C. V0J 2N0

Email: publisher@interior-news.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.