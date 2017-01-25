Moderation Team Member (Victoria)

We’re proud of the family-friendly community we’ve cultivated and our Moderation team is a key part of this success – it’s what sets Used.ca apart. Our Moderation Team Members oversee the communication activity on all Used.ca city sites. You would be responsible for ensuring a safe, spam-free, and fair marketplace for our two million monthly users across Canada and the UK.

Department: ModerationReports to: Team Lead Moderator

Key responsibilities:

Moderate a large volume of content, customer inquiries, and ad reports

Remove prohibited items and/or services

Notify and work with the Development team to resolve technical and user issues

Ensure our Terms of Use and Rules of Conduct are upheld

Rapidly assess, analyze and resolve complicated issues independently

Success criteria:

Ability to be an active team member and contribute to the team’s success

Put the customer experience at the centre of all initiatives

Ability to remain friendly and positive under pressure

Work well under the leadership of the Team Lead Moderator and in cooperation with other team members and staff

Comfortable communicating in person, on the phone and through email

Adaptable to changing priorities and immediate business needs

Positive, passionate, open-minded and objective attitude

Familiarity with key social media platforms

Attention to details and being able to execute tass in accordance with our standards

Qualifications:

A self-starter, intellectually curious with a passion for problem-solving

Customer service experience

Technical ability to use relevant computer programs

Enrolled in or completed a diploma and/or degree

Great to have:

Conflict resolution experience

Familiar with Gmail and Google Drive

Please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca. Use the subject: Used.ca Moderation Team Member in your email.

Post expires on Friday February 17th, 2017