Moderation Team Member (Victoria)

We’re proud of the family-friendly community we’ve cultivated and our Moderation team is a key part of this success – it’s what sets Used.ca apart. Our Moderation Team Members oversee the communication activity on all Used.ca city sites. You would be responsible for ensuring a safe, spam-free, and fair marketplace for our two million monthly users across Canada and the UK.
Key responsibilities:
- Moderate a large volume of content, customer inquiries, and ad reports
- Remove prohibited items and/or services
- Notify and work with the Development team to resolve technical and user issues
- Ensure our Terms of Use and Rules of Conduct are upheld
- Rapidly assess, analyze and resolve complicated issues independently
Success criteria:
- Ability to be an active team member and contribute to the team’s success
- Put the customer experience at the centre of all initiatives
- Ability to remain friendly and positive under pressure
- Work well under the leadership of the Team Lead Moderator and in cooperation with other team members and staff
- Comfortable communicating in person, on the phone and through email
- Adaptable to changing priorities and immediate business needs
- Positive, passionate, open-minded and objective attitude
- Familiarity with key social media platforms
- Attention to details and being able to execute tasks in accordance with our standards
Qualifications:
- A self-starter, intellectually curious with a passion for problem-solving
- Customer service experience
- Technical ability to use relevant computer programs
- Enrolled in or completed a diploma and/or degree
Great to have:
- Conflict resolution experience
- Familiar with Gmail and Google Drive
Please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca. Use the subject: Used.ca Moderation Team Member in your email.
Post expires on Friday July 14th, 2017