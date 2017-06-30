Black Press

Moderation Team Member (Victoria)

We’re proud of the family-friendly community we’ve cultivated and our Moderation team is a key part of this success – it’s what sets Used.ca apart. Our Moderation Team Members oversee the communication activity on all Used.ca city sites. You would be responsible for ensuring a safe, spam-free, and fair marketplace for our two million monthly users across Canada and the UK.

Key responsibilities:

  • Moderate a large volume of content, customer inquiries, and ad reports
  • Remove prohibited items and/or services
  • Notify and work with the Development team to resolve technical and user issues
  • Ensure our Terms of Use and Rules of Conduct are upheld
  • Rapidly assess, analyze and resolve complicated issues independently

Success criteria:

  • Ability to be an active team member and contribute to the team’s success
  • Put the customer experience at the centre of all initiatives
  • Ability to remain friendly and positive under pressure
  • Work well under the leadership of the Team Lead Moderator and in cooperation with other team members and staff
  • Comfortable communicating in person, on the phone and through email
  • Adaptable to changing priorities and immediate business needs
  • Positive, passionate, open-minded and objective attitude
  • Familiarity with key social media platforms
  • Attention to details and being able to execute tasks in accordance with our standards

Qualifications:

  • A self-starter, intellectually curious with a passion for problem-solving
  • Customer service experience
  • Technical ability to use relevant computer programs
  • Enrolled in or completed a diploma and/or degree

Great to have:

  • Conflict resolution experience
  • Familiar with Gmail and Google Drive

Please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca. Use the subject: Used.ca Moderation Team Member in your email.

Post expires on Friday July 14th, 2017

