Marketing Manager (Victoria)

Used.ca needs a dynamic and versatile Marketing Manager to start in January 2017. We’re a small in-house Marketing Team and you’ll need to be able to jump in at the deep-end from day one.

We were going to post a detailed, thorough job posting, but realized we were giving potential candidates all the answers. Instead, we’d like you to answer this short quiz and send it back to us along with your cover letter and resume. Have fun with it!

1. What are your favourite resources for marketing inspiration and learnings?

2. What did you learn this week?

3. Why do you love Google Analytics?

4. What social media tools can you not live without?

5. Tell us in less than 140 characters why you want to work for Used.ca?

6. What’s the best eNewsletter open rate you’ve achieved and what was the subject line?

7. What do you think the best social platform is for Used.ca? Why?

8. How many items are listed on UsedVictoria.com today?

9. How many used/secondhand items are in your living room?

Deadline for application is: Friday, December 30 at 12 noon. Please email your answers, cover letter and resume to Careers@Used.ca.

Post expires on Friday December 30th, 2016