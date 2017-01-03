Marketing Manager (Victoria)

Used.ca needs a dynamic and versatile Marketing Manager to start in January 2017. We’re a small in-house marketing team and you’ll need to be able to jump in at the deep-end from day one.

The Marketing Manager works in collaboration with the Director of Marketing and Art Director to showcase the Used.ca brand in citites across Canada.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Developing digital marketing campaigns – planning, implementing and reporting

Analytics – websites and social media

Supporting Used.ca sales team – create collateral and

Social media management and content generation

Copywriting

Editing

Content production (including video)

Community management

Offline campaign planning

Public relations

Professional development

Deadline for application is: Friday, January 30 at 12 noon. Please email your cover letter and resume to: Careers@Used.ca. Include a little about yourself in the cover letter and why you want to work for Used.ca. Bonus points for creativity.

Post expires on Monday January 30th, 2017