Magazine Advertising Sales Consultant (Victoria)

Black Press is looking for a full time Advertising Consultant to join our growing Magazine Division.

We’re looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to work with our clients in the Boulevard Magazine group.

The Victoria based division, also publishes a variety of well known tourism magazines such as Where Magazine, the exclusive Essential Magazine and many trade publications for well known B.C. companies.

Boulevard Magazine has a long history in Victoria and is well known as the premier lifestyle magazine in the market. Expansion of the brand to mid-Vancouver Island and the Okanagan continues that legacy, appealing to sophisticated readers and the companies who want to reach those demographics.

You are relationship oriented individual and understand how to organize yourself to be successful in a deadline driven environment. Outgoing personalities that focus on business needs through creativity, high energy and excellent problem solving are most successful in our industry.

Our Advertising Consultants have strong communication skills and are comfortable and confident speaking to business owners and decision makers, in person and on the phone. Experience in advertising, especially multi-media sales is a strong asset.

Black Press Community News Media is Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers, corresponding websites and associated publications located in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii.

The successful candidate will be rewarded with a generous compensation package including base salary, commission, car allowance and benefits.

Send your resume to:

Penny Sakamoto

Group Publisher

Black Press Greater Victoria

psakamoto@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Friday June 9th, 2017