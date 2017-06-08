Magazine Advertising Sales Consultant (Vancouver)

Boulevard Chinese and English magazine is looking for a full time Advertising Consultant to join our growing Magazine Division. We’re looking for a high energy, enthusiastic go-getter to work with our clients in the Vancouver division of the Boulevard Magazine group.

The opportunity is to sell, from Vancouver, into all Boulevard magazines namely the Victoria, Kelowna, Central Island and Vancouver English and Chinese magazines but mostly to concentrate on the Metro Vancouver Area.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Harry van Hemmen

Publisher, Boulevard Magazine

Email to: harryvh@blackpress.ca

Post expires on Tuesday July 4th, 2017