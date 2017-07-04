Ad Assistant (Kitimat)

The Kitimat Northern Sentinel, Black Press Group has an opening for a part time Ad Assistant.

The Kitimat Northern Sentinel is looking for an ad designer to create newspaper and web advertising. A solid understanding of branding principles and the ability to apply your creativity to generating original ideas is a must.

This position requires an individual who has a proven track record with InDesign and Photoshop, who is also quick to learn the industry-specific software. If you pride yourself on your commitment to quality work, creativity and excellent time management skills, coupled with your ability to problem solve effectively and work under a tight deadline-driven environment, we would love to hear from you.

To be considered for this position, please send cover letter, resume and work samples, complete with at least three work related references, to:

Louisa Genzale, Publisher

Kitimat Northern Sentinel

626 Enterprise Avenue, Kitimat, BC V8C 2E4

or by e-mail: publisher@northernsentinel.com

We thank you in advance for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Kitimat is a small community of approximately 9,000 nestled at the head of the scenic Douglas Channel. The community has a strong industrial base with an operating aluminum smelter and potential LNG industry proposed. The community is well serviced with leisure facilities and access to nature providing no shortage of outdoor exploration.

Post expires on Friday July 14th, 2017